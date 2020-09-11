Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $11.94 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 303,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

