Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,985,988 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.