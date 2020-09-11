Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 129,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

