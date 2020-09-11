Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,631 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

