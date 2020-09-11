Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Argent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 186,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,963. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

