Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $832,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 34,357,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,354,381. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

