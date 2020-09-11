Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $932,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.52.

Intel stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,621,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,228,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

