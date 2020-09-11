Argent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 327,904 shares during the quarter. TechTarget accounts for approximately 12.3% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Argent Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 6.80% of TechTarget worth $73,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $336,714.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,366 shares of company stock valued at $23,728,396. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of TTGT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.98. 257,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,077. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.