Argent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,759 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,449. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

