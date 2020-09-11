Argent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,244 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $59.31. 109,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,350. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

