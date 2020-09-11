Argent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 494 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,621 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,677. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.68 and its 200-day moving average is $288.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $291.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.