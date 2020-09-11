Argent Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 475.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 187,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155,245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.34. 211,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,964. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

