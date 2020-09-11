Argent Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after buying an additional 744,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $57.10. 6,720,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

