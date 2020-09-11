Argent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,656 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,012,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,083,000 after buying an additional 105,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.99. 1,256,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,555. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.77. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

