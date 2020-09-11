Argent Wealth Management LLC Sells 24 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Argent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Booking by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $54.48 on Thursday, reaching $1,816.59. 460,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,702. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,794.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,602.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

