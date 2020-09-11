Argent Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $171,247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,460,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.