Argent Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,480 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,480 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,902 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after buying an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,369,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,683. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.