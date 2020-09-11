Argent Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,830 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $162,653,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after buying an additional 4,430,995 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $131,994,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21,495.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.51. 54,274,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,521,441. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

