Argent Wealth Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Argent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,348,000 after buying an additional 174,526 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,129,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,076,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,350,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.97. 50,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,075. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.33. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.