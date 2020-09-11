Argent Wealth Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock worth $8,373,428. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.00. 4,269,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,532,563. The company has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

