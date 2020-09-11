Argent Wealth Management LLC Sells 757 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.07. 315,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,711. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

