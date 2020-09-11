Argent Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Argent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,602.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,677.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.60. 753,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,899. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

