Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $74,978.51

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Arqma has a total market cap of $74,978.51 and approximately $160,254.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,326.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.86 or 0.03562370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.02194142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00468892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00821322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00592336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00050164 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013852 BTC.

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,406,695 coins and its circulating supply is 6,362,151 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

