Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Down 10%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s stock price fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.24. 1,067,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 272,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. Analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -27.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

