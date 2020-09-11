Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.11. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ashland Global stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,512,000 after buying an additional 264,956 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 258,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.