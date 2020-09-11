Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will post sales of $575.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $589.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.00 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ashland Global has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 48,939.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 642,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,425,000 after buying an additional 641,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global by 601.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global by 19.8% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,403,000 after acquiring an additional 466,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 22.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 404,657 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

