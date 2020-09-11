Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Receives $27.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AC. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 70.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

AC stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $36.22. 18,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $838.57 million, a P/E ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 72.50%.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.