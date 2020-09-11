AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a PE ratio of -104.29, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

