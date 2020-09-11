ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) vs. Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLEU) Financial Analysis

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLEU) and ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Keros Therapeutics and ATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keros Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ATA 22,426.20% -19.31% -15.59%

This table compares Keros Therapeutics and ATA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keros Therapeutics $5.26 million 8.05 $440,000.00 N/A N/A ATA $190,000.00 136.98 $124.34 million N/A N/A

ATA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Keros Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Keros Therapeutics and ATA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keros Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of ATA shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATA beats Keros Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products for schools and students under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. In addition, the company develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

ATA Company Profile

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis. The company also offers mobile test administration platform MTS for test administration; and EzTest, an online self-service testing platform that provides testing management and delivery functions for the test delivery organizations and individuals, including item banking, test form composition, test delivery, online proctoring, and test result analysis. In addition, it provides EzInterview, an online interview management platform to support the talent assessment and hiring process; and HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 3,344 authorized test centers. It serves professional associations, governmental agencies, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

