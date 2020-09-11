Atlantic Trust LLC Cuts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $235.78. 50,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

