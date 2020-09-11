Atlantic Trust LLC Cuts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.8% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.48.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $218.01. The company had a trading volume of 187,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.06. The firm has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $219.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

