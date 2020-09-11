Atlantic Trust LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $58,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,520.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,550.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,393.83. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

