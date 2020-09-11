Atlantic Trust LLC Invests $94,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $350,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,086,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $9,931,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 431,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,123. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

