Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 139 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,515.18. 89,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,548.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,392.56. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,052.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

