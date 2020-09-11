Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Electric Power by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,782,000 after acquiring an additional 478,371 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,102,000 after acquiring an additional 75,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 556,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.14. 62,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

