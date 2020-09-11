Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Trimmed by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 37,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 107.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Atlassian by 5,872.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $167.15. 20,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.09. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $199.50. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.47, a PEG ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

