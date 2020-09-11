Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Down 11.6%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price dropped 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 2,782,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,528,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $29.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $868.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $150,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6,271.8% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

