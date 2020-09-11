Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $9.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $25,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 704,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 296,115 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,165,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 204,415 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 736,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 173,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 102,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

CDMO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 300,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,018. The firm has a market cap of $387.73 million, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

