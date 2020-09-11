Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $20.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZUL. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Azul in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

AZUL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,855. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $44.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Azul by 301.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

