Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $20.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.66.
A number of research firms recently commented on AZUL. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Azul in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th.
AZUL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,855. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $44.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.
About Azul
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.