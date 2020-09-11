Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,105 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,637,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

