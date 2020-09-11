Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 295,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 425,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after buying an additional 146,869 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,637,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

