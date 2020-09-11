Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 435,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,481. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

