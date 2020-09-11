Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive (NYSE:FTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTV. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

FTV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.45. 4,934,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $80,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,461,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,027,000 after purchasing an additional 253,327 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 86.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,051,000 after acquiring an additional 95,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 24.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,086,000 after acquiring an additional 760,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

