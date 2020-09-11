Beacon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $5,219.40 and approximately $23.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00401297 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023884 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009803 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007021 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001712 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.