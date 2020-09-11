Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. NortonLifeLock makes up 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 180,114 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 592,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,549. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

