Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 506 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark comprises about 2.0% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,743,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 763.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 512,303 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 126.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after buying an additional 480,488 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.53. 111,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,779. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average of $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

