Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,651 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,651 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. Intuit comprises 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 13.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $5.41 on Friday, hitting $314.98. 36,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.55. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,206 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

