Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,378 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.73. 114,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,486. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.94 and its 200 day moving average is $289.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.61.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $80,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total transaction of $20,364,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,488 shares of company stock valued at $245,478,917. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

