Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) to post ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($5.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($13.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.11) to ($12.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($11.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.59) to ($8.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 664.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.57. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.