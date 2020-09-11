BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $77.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.354 per share. This is a positive change from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

